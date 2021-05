PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Park rangers from the Padre Island seashore (PINS) just south of Bob Hall Pier examined a deceased logger head turtle that was found washed up on the beach this morning.

The turtle was approximately 35-years-old. A CCPD detective noted that a second turtle washed onshore further south. There will be a necropsy conduced.

These turtles are capable of living past 100-years-old, so 35 years old at death is concerning.