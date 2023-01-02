Deadline for game room operators to submit application required by new county regulations is Jan. 2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a make-or-break date for game room operators in Nueces County.

January 2 is the deadline for game room operators to submit an application required by new county regulations, which include having an armed security guard and setting days and times of operation.

Game room operators will also be required to pay a $1,000 annual application fee.

Nueces County will also hire a game room administrator to oversee the permitting process and make sure operators follow the new rules.

"It's a serious deal, it's a lot of work, it's an important position, and it is something we as the county want to invest in over the long haul," said Brent Chesney, Precinct 4 Commissioner.

The job title is 'Game Room Administrator and Coordinator,' and that person will work under the Nueces County Sheriff, who froze some positions in his department to help create this one.