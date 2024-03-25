Daytime lane closures expected for two scheduled projects, TxDOT says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Coastal Bend drivers should be aware of two upcoming projects scheduled by the Texas Department of Transportation that will require lane closures during the day.

Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews have one project that will close the northbound right lane of travel at State Highway 286 (Crosstown Expressway) and 19th Street. Works crews will repair a concrete barrier wall from March 25 through March 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Work crews will also close the eastbound left lane on Park Road 22 from Whitecap Boulevard to the Kleberg County line. Work crews will mill and fill distressed pavement on March 25 and March 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change, according to TxDOT officials.

