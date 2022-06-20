Daytime closures scheduled for SH 358 turnarounds beginning Monday, June 20

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors have planned daytime closures next week at the turnarounds from Kostoryz Road to Staples Street as part of the SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) Ramp Reversal Project.

According to officials, the closures alond SPID are needed for concrete repair under the overpasses.

All turnarounds between Kostoryz and Staples will have intermittent closures from Monday, June 20, through Friday, June 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

During the closures, drivers may use the next turnaround or intersection along SH 358.

TxDOT officials say all work is weather permitting, and lane closures are subject to change without notice.

For more information on the SH 358 Ramp Reversal Project, motorists are encouraged to follow TxDOT Corpus Christi District's Twitter feed, @TxDOT_Corpus , and/or visit the project webpage at TxDOT.gov (keyword search "SH 358 Reconstruction").

