Day of the dead alter placed at La Palmera Mall

CORPUS CHRISTI — Day of the dead is a Mexican tradition with deep root in South Texas, K-Space Contemporary has set up a community alter at La Palmera Mall.

The alter provides a sense of togetherness for several Coastal Bend families for those who have lost a loved one, Michelle Smythe who is the Executive Director at K-Space Contemporary said this is deep in our heritage.

"It's part our heritage, and when we started the Dia De Los Muertos, we had no idea how popular it would become, so it is a beloved holiday," she said.

There are several other alters through out the city, D'Anne Buquet who has a picture of her father at the alters, for her a family tradition started in 2017, a year after her father passed away.

"Something about it, we felt closer to him, and it felt like his spirit was with you at that moment, and so since that every time there is a public ofrenda in Corpus Christi, we put his picture," she said.

For more information go to diadelosmuertoscc.com