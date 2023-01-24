Dawson Elementary prepares to expand as community continues to grow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dawson Elementary School will be adding new classrooms, bathrooms and a collaborative planning space in preparation for the growing community, according to a press release from the Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD).

A counselor guidance room and a modern science lab are on top of the list for the newest additions, according to Dawson Elementary School Principal Kimberly Ellis.

"We are grateful for the board’s commitment to education and for supporting Dawson Elementary School,” she said. “As our community grows, we will now be able to house and welcome more students.”

The contract for the 12,500 square foot project was finalized during a CCISD board meeting on Sept. 26, 2022.

The project is being done by Lamarr Womack & Associates, LP, as part of a $4.6 million addition.

The CCISD board voted to allocate FEMA and capital projects funding during a meeting on Jan. 23.

The project is expected to be complete by January 2024 and is the, "latest in a series of campus improvements throughout the district."

In the last 14 years, the CCISD has built almost 20 new school buildings and made renovations to various campuses.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the Patriots’ role in their community than by helping their school building grow along with their school community," CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.