Date night summer program kicks off Friday at the La Retama Central Library

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Public Libraries has announced a new summer program called "Date Night at the Library" that kicks off Friday, June 17.

The fun begins at 7:00 p.m. at the La Retama Central Library, at 805 Comanche Street.

"Couples on a budget will enjoy an evening of free pizza, snacks, and a movie with their sweetheart," said organizers.

The event is open to couples ages 18 and up. Reservations are required and must be made 24 hours in advance by calling the Library at 361-826-7000.

Budget-minded romance is going to be in full swing at the La Retama and for a complete list of events scheduled at all City public libraries, visit www.cctexas.com/library.

The remaining dates for this monthly summer event include: