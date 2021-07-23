Dale Nelson visits H-E-B Plus for Operation SOS events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 Chief Meteorologist Dale Nelson was a busy man on Friday afternoon.

During a series of live broadcasts from the H-E-B Plus on Saratoga for Operation SOS, Nelson along with United Way of the Coastal Bend President and CEO Libby Ayert accepted a $10,000 donation for Operation SOS from Suzette Arriaga of the Selena Foundation.

Nelson also met with Rachel Beavers, CCISD's Teacher of the Year, who told him of the importance of Operation SOS providing proper supplies for their overall success

The Carroll High School Precision Team and cheerleaders also were present to perform.

Contributions to Operation SOS will continue through Aug. 17.

More than 17,000 kids across the Coastal Bend benefit from the program. which has spread to 10 counties and 43 schools.