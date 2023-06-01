Dairy Queen looking for 'The Biggest Fan in Texas'

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is scouring the state in search of “The Biggest Fan in Texas.”

The grand prize winner will receive free Treats & Eats for a year, Josh Abbott Band swag, DQ swag, Dr Pepper swag, and more free stuff.

Texans have enjoyed tasty treats and eats from DQ restaurants for more than seven decades.

"Memories have been made with family and friends throughout the Lone Star state on the first day of school, after a football game, on a family road trip, or celebrating a special milestone," said Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council.

DQ fans can enter the contest by filling out an official entry form, then upload a photo of yourself along with a short essay of no more than 250-300 words explaining why you are the "biggest DQ fan in Texas."

"We love to hear all the stories and see the photos of our fans enjoying their favorite Treats & Eats. As we search the Lone State, where will we find The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas? Who is it? And more importantly, what makes this person The Biggest Fan? We are looking forward to hearing from our fans as they tell us why they should be chosen," added Romanus.

View the official contest rules here.

For more information on 'The Biggest DQ Fan in Texas', visit their website here.



