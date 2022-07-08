DACA recipients concerned about an uncertain future

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is a lot of uncertainty for Adnan Agreda Martinez and thousands of other dreamers across the country when it comes to the DACA program.

For Martinez, the United States is the only country he has ever known.

"Us as DACA recipients we are concerned, whether or not we are going to have DACA by the end of the year, are we gonna be able to renew next year," he said.

He says that it is scary to not know what comes next for him and other recipients.

"It is very unsettling to know that there is a potential that I may have to go to a country that I was born in but knows little or nothing about." He said.

Martinez came to the United States when he was three years old and says he loves this country and hopes leaders come together to fully understand the program and hopefully create a path to citizenship or residency.

"I think some of us just want a clear answer as to what is going to happen to us because right now, none of us know when our DACA is going to expire," Martinez added.

Immigration attorney, Laura Allison Ramos, knows the fear the DACA recipients are facing.

"They don't want to go back into that limbo status where they had no work authorization, the possibility of deportation or ICE raids at their place of work, I think merit-based immigration status for these individuals is appropriate," she said.

