Cunningham at South Park gets $10K grant for STEM education

A local school now has more money to spend on science, technology, engineering, and math: the so-called STEM subjects.

Lockheed Martin awarded Cunningham Middle School at South Park a $10,000 grant for its STEM program.

It's the only school in the whole state to get such a grant.

Teachers there say middle school is the perfect time to expose kids to STEM subjects.

“Right now, they're still curious, so students still have questions they want to know things; they haven't reached that point where the wonderment is gone,” said science teacher Jennifer Juarez. “So, we can still grasp them now and get them interested in these fields."

The money will help the school start a computer science cybersecurity course next year.

The program will teach kids about the Internet, including the risks of sharing personal information online.