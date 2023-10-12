CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce will be hosting Cultura CC: Noche de Mariachi, showcasing mariachis from across South Texas. The event is free for the public.

Mariachi's in attendance will be from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, and the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley.

The event will help benefit the Mano a Mano Scholarship Fund. There will be performances and a market with local vendors.

The event will take place this Saturday, October 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 271 S. Shoreline Blvd.