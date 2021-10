CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crude oil surpassed $82 a barrel in trading on Friday.

That's the highest price for crude since October 2014.

The rising prices are being felt at the pump.

According to Triple-A Texas, the average price for a gallon of gas in Corpus Christi is at $2.89 a gallon this morning.

At this time last year, it was $1.91.

That's a jump of 51.3 percent.

The price of oil is determined by both demand and how much producers supply to the market.