Crowd doesn't disappoint on Saturday's 'Market Days' at Heritage Park

Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 05, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A market was held at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi on Saturday.

Several vendors came together to show and sell some of their products, and now that coronavirus restrictions have relaxed and more people are getting vaccinated, some of these events are starting to see their fair share of people.

"I think it is good for small businesses, it helps bring in the community, you see a lot more people. People come out from out of town, so it brings in more people from outside the area," said Cassandre Shepheard, a vendor at the event.

This Saturday's market was hosted by CaT.S. Markets UNA. To find out when and where their next market will take place, check out their Facebook page.

