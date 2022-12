CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This time of year can really be tough for families that have lost loved ones to violent crimes.

Thursday night those families remembered their loved ones who were taken too soon with a holiday ornament.

The families hung those ornaments on a tree at the Nueces County Courthouse. That tree is known as the Tree Of Angels.

The tree with those ornaments will be up until the end of December.

