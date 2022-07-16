Crews battle fire at warehouse site on Agnes Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Black smoke and flames could be seen from Highway 44 near Clarkwood Road Thursday afternoon. Corpus Christi Fire department responded to the call at around 1:30 p.m. Crews from the Annaville Fire department assisted in putting out the flames.

"Initially, fire crews saw an electrical line laying in the grass and we think that may have been the start of the fire," said Robert Rocha, Corpus Christi Fire Chief.

Rocha said fire crews have been responding to numerous grass fires throughout the region and are asking people to take precautions with cigarettes and anything that could catch fire.

"Once the grass starts on fire then it really catches and it will burn what's in sight," said Rocha.

No injuries were reported. Although a woman and her two sons were inside an office nearby when the fire started. Melissa Cottrell said her 16-year-old alerted her and was able to make out safely. But she's worried about some of her pets.

"My son came in and said that there was a fire outside, then my husband called me and said that the guy next door said his place was on fire. So, they came to the door to try to get everybody out, my animals are still inside," said Cottrell. "Things can be replaced, my animals…just my cats inside, my dogs finally came out."

A stretch of the 8600 hundred block of Agnes Street remained closed for nearly four hours while fire crews put out the flames. Fire officials are still investigating.