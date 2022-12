CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During the holiday weekend, an oil spill occurred at the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay on Sunday, Dec.25.

The Coast Guard Sector pollution responders estimate that up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water.

According to the Coast Guard cracked pipelines near Flint Hill Ingleside were the cause of the oil spill.

This is a developing story please check back with us for updates.