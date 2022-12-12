COVID cases and flu hospitalizations are increasing as some begin holiday travel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID cases are increasing, and some are beginning their holiday travel. Experts said this is sparking an increase in hospitalizations. The Nueces County Public Health Director, Dr. Fauzia Khan said as folks begin holiday travel, people need to get vaccines and booster shots.

“We’re also seeing an increase in flu hospitalizations. And just last week, the reported cases were 34," said Dr. Khan.

Khan said we are seeing an increase in COVID hospitalizations.

On November 18, there were 10 confirmed positive COVID cases. A week after Thanksgiving, those cases nearly doubled. Even though covid cases are increasing, Dr. Khan said there are hospital beds available in Corpus Christi and Nueces County.

“We’re seeing 404 flu cases in the last week and the COVID cases since November 30, 465," said Dr. Khan.

With Nueces County seeing an increase in COVID cases and flu hospitalizations, Dr. Khan said a mask mandate isn’t necessary.

For folks traveling the holidays this week, people we spoke to encouraged everyone to take the necessary simple steps in staying healthy as they travel.

“Be cautious of like keeping some sort of distance, and like sneeze and cough into your arm and stuff like that," said Jacob Schirmer, who was traveling home for the holidays.

“No, I don’t believe so; I just think people need to take vitamins, mandate boosters and practice good hygiene," said Amy Moore, who lives in town.

Dr. Khan also said, most importantly, you should stay home if you are not feeling well.

