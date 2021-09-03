COVID-19 testing and regeneron therapy clinics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has several locations available next week for COVID-19 testing and Regeneron Infusion Therapy, a treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing and infusion therapy are offered FREE to the public.

COVID-19 Testing Sites:

Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial, 2606 Hospital Boulevard, Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Clinic will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 6 but reopens on Tuesday, September 7.

Registration is preferred but not required.

To register online, visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com and then click “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.”

Regeneron Infusion Clinics:

Physicians’ West Plaza, 2601 Hospital Boulevard, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. *Monday, September 6 (Labor Day) open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call the COVID hotline at (361) 561-1101. The hotline is available Monday through Friday only.

Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, located at 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard in Robstown, seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome at 8:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call the hotline at (800) 742-5990.

To qualify for Regeneron Infusion Therapy, you must be 12 years of age or older, weigh at least 88 pounds, have a doctor’s referral, and fall into one or more high-risk groups:

Age 65 or older

Obese or overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or greater

Pregnant

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

HIV

Leukemia

Immunocompromised

Cardiovascular disease

Hypertension

Chronic lung disease

Moderate to severe asthma

Sickle cell disease

Neurodevelopmental disorders

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirusand www.nuecesknows.com.