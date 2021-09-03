COVID-19 testing and regeneron therapy clinics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has several locations available next week for COVID-19 testing and Regeneron Infusion Therapy, a treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.
Testing and infusion therapy are offered FREE to the public.
COVID-19 Testing Sites:
- Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial, 2606 Hospital Boulevard, Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Clinic will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 6 but reopens on Tuesday, September 7.
Registration is preferred but not required.
To register online, visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com and then click “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.”
Regeneron Infusion Clinics:
- Physicians’ West Plaza, 2601 Hospital Boulevard, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. *Monday, September 6 (Labor Day) open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call the COVID hotline at (361) 561-1101. The hotline is available Monday through Friday only.
- Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, located at 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard in Robstown, seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome at 8:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call the hotline at (800) 742-5990.
To qualify for Regeneron Infusion Therapy, you must be 12 years of age or older, weigh at least 88 pounds, have a doctor’s referral, and fall into one or more high-risk groups:
- Age 65 or older
- Obese or overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or greater
- Pregnant
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes
- HIV
- Leukemia
- Immunocompromised
- Cardiovascular disease
- Hypertension
- Chronic lung disease
- Moderate to severe asthma
- Sickle cell disease
- Neurodevelopmental disorders
For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirusand www.nuecesknows.com.