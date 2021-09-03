Watch
COVID-19 testing and regeneron therapy clinics

Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 03, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has several locations available next week for COVID-19 testing and Regeneron Infusion Therapy, a treatment for mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Testing and infusion therapy are offered FREE to the public.

COVID-19 Testing Sites:

  • Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial, 2606 Hospital Boulevard, Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Clinic will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, September 6 but reopens on Tuesday, September 7.

Registration is preferred but not required.

To register online, visit the City’s website at www.cctexas.com and then click “COVID-19 TESTING Registration.”

Regeneron Infusion Clinics:

  • Physicians’ West Plaza, 2601 Hospital Boulevard, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. *Monday, September 6 (Labor Day) open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call the COVID hotline at (361) 561-1101. The hotline is available Monday through Friday only.

  • Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, located at 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard in Robstown, seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome at 8:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call the hotline at (800) 742-5990.

To qualify for Regeneron Infusion Therapy, you must be 12 years of age or older, weigh at least 88 pounds, have a doctor’s referral, and fall into one or more high-risk groups:

  • Age 65 or older
  • Obese or overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 35 or greater
  • Pregnant
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes
  • HIV
  • Leukemia
  • Immunocompromised
  • Cardiovascular disease
  • Hypertension
  • Chronic lung disease
  • Moderate to severe asthma
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Neurodevelopmental disorders

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirusand www.nuecesknows.com.

