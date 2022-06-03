COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week marks the eighth consecutive week COVID-19 cases have increased around the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases being reported may not be the true number due to people taking at-home tests and not reporting them to the local health department or state.

COVID-19 is not over and there is a rise in the Coastal Bend area.

Interim assistant health director, Kim Onufrak says that there is an uptick in cases, but the good news is, that it is milder.

"It's generally advisable to report it, that way we can track it, you can also call the health department or your doctor, because we do have medications that can help mitigate those symptoms," Onufrak said.

The key number that officials are keeping an eye on is the hospitalizations, at the moment only 8 people are in the hospital with one person in the ICU.

Onufrak said that vaccinations and booster shots have resulted in milder cases—which could lead to some patients not even realizing they have the virus.

"Cases that are rising and symptoms seem to be milder, one of the excuses may be, it is just my allergies but those symptoms may be COVID," she said.

Many may not even realize they have COVID, a local woman told us the virus went around her workplace and that it was just a reminder to not let your guard down.