Covid-19 booster shots available in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week, Covid-19 booster shots were federally approved and guidance was given on who can receive them.

Those booster shots are now available in Nueces County.

For those who are vaccinated by Moderna or Pfizer it must be at least six months since your last shot. Those eligible are people over 65 years old, those peopel 18 years or older and live in long-term care setting, have an underlying medical condition or live in a high risk setting.

People that received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster if they're 18 years or older and it's been two months since your vaccine shot.

"I think it's great, I've been waiting for this," said Sandra Black, a local resident who got her booster shot on Saturday.

The Centers for Disease Control said people may also choose which booster shot they want. It can be different from the original vaccine you received.

One place you can get your booster shot on Saturdays is at the old Corpus Christi Outlet Mall. Few people came through on Saturday by Black was one of the people that did stop by. She said she didn't need to think twice about the booster shot.

“No. There was no hesitation. I was waiting when it… when we could first get it I was waiting out here very early in the morning to get the first ones. So, no, I had no hesitation,” she said.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has an opportunity for first, second or third doses or booster shots every day of the week. You can find their schedule here.

