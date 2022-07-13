Local humane society employees now considered essential

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales on Wednesday designated employees at the Gulf Coast Humane Society as essential workers.

With this new order, employees will be better prepared for natural disasters including hurricanes, floods, fires, and extreme temperatures.

Canales said she couldn't have chosen a better group of people for the job.

“They understand adoptions and fostering, they understand animal care, medical care,” she said. “But more than anything, they understand how people can come together for the love of animals.”

Canales said when we think about a disaster and protecting our most vulnerable, we should always include our pets.