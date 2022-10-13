County Judge and Commissioner get into heated argument

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tensions ran high at Wednesday's commissioners court meeting.

It started when County Commissioners and County Judge Barbara Canales were arguing after Canales called for a break.

During that break, Commissioner Robert Hernandez approached Judge Canales.

That's when things got heated.

KRIS 6 News

County Judge Barbara Canales was heard saying, "He's being absurd. I want this man to back up up from me right now. Have him back up. Back up. Back up.”

Commissioner Robert Hernandez responded with, “Okay, I'm not a dog. Hold on a minute.”

KRIS 6 News

The meeting eventually reconvened and we caught up with both Judge Canales and Commissioner Hernandez to get their take on today's tense interaction.

When asked about the incident, County Judge Barbara Canales said, “I don't appreciate when he gets so close and tries to rule out of intimidation. The problem was that I was looking for an answer from an employee and he was trying to block that answer by telling the employee to leave court.”

Commissioner Robert Hernandez responded with, "The judge was talking to Mr. Pimentel or wanted to talk to him. The County Auditor said that Mr. Pimentel had approved some bills, which he did not, and the judge came and said that it would have been a mistake, if I had not said anything this would have been because those invoices were not approved.”

Because of the friction, two Nueces County Sheriff's deputies monitored the meeting until it ended.