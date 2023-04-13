Watch Now
County commissioners honor Robstown powerlifters

KRIS 6 NEWS
Posted at 9:35 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 22:35:50-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some real girl power was on display Wednesday at the Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting. The power came courtesy of the Robstown Early College High School Girls Powerlifting team.

They were recognized by commissioners for winning back to back state titles.

The team earned their latest title after competing at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association meet in Frisco last month.

