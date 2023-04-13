County commissioners honor Robstown powerlifters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some real girl power was on display Wednesday at the Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting. The power came courtesy of the Robstown Early College High School Girls Powerlifting team.

They were recognized by commissioners for winning back to back state titles.

The team earned their latest title after competing at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association meet in Frisco last month.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.