Country music artist chooses Corpus Christi as the location for his latest music video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A country music artist from Kentucky traveled 14 hours to record his latest music video right here in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Johnathan Len has released a number of singles, a self-titled album, and given hundreds of shows.

His most recent project is the single and video for “A Woman Like That,” released in late 2020. The video was filmed on North Beach.

Len said some of his winter Texan friends suggested the location.

"I get on North Beach, right? And I look at the beach, I look at the USS Lexington and I turn and look at Fajitaville and I'm like this is perfect so, it was a no-brainer at that point and then I had dinner and had a couple of drinks there and I was like this is perfect. I was like I don't know how I'm gonna work this out with being 14 hours away, but I'm gonna get my best shot and it turned out great!"

Len's latest single is a tale of yearning and finding love. It's set to an upbeat country groove and stars locals recruited by Len himself. He says some of the scenes were impromptu.

"We weren't even planning on having a beach volleyball scene, but you know, there are those volleyball nets sitting there and they're already up. And so, just some random people, they were all sitting and somebody went and grabbed a volleyball and I was like 'hey, can I play with you?' Just random. I was on a break and I wanted to play volleyball. Next thing I know Brett Ray from Titan Entertainment, the one that's filming the video, grabs his camera and he starts filming," said Len.

Len said he plans to return to Corpus Christi to perform on Labor Day, a location and time are not available yet.

To watch the full video "A Woman Like That" click here.