Councilman hopes walk will foster dialogue with constituents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get outside and enjoy the bay on Thursday evening, District 2 Councilman Ben Molina is hosting a walk and talk event.

"If you see me out in public, if you see me here, I want people to come up and feel comfortable asking me about what's going on at city hall," Molina said.

The walk begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Cole Park Skate area. It will then head to Oleander Point before looping back in time for a concert series at the park's amphitheater.

The informal event gives the community a chance to ask Molina questions about city ordinances and programs and get more information about what is going on at city hall.

