Councilman hopes walk will foster dialogue with constituents

Corpus Christi City Councilman Ben Molina would like to talk to you tonight about your concerns in the operations of our city.
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jun 16, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to get outside and enjoy the bay on Thursday evening, District 2 Councilman Ben Molina is hosting a walk and talk event.

"If you see me out in public, if you see me here, I want people to come up and feel comfortable asking me about what's going on at city hall," Molina said.

The walk begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Cole Park Skate area. It will then head to Oleander Point before looping back in time for a concert series at the park's amphitheater.

The informal event gives the community a chance to ask Molina questions about city ordinances and programs and get more information about what is going on at city hall.

