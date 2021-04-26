Council will receive update on looming drought conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City Council will get an update tomorrow on looming drought conditions across the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi water customers have been under Stage One restrictions since December when combined levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Dam fell below 40 percent.

Under Stage One restrictions, irrigation systems can only be used on your trash collection day.

Watering is only allowed before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

Watering by hand is allowed any day if you use a shut-off nozzle.

And you can water your foundation once a week - either with a hose or drip irrigation.

