Council will discuss health district partnership split

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni will update the city council today on the city's plan to pull out of the city-county health district partnership at its weekly meeting.

The city council voted last week to end that partnership with the county.

The plan calls for the creation of a city health district that would begin operating in January.

On Saturday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales sent a letter of protest to city leaders.

In it she outlines several reasons why the city's plan should not go forward.

Canales also accuses the city of violating the Open Meetings Act.

We'll have the latest information about the council's debate throughout the day.

