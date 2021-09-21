Council will discuss charging fees for contaminated recycling bins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents will learn Tuesday whether they will have to follow the rules of recycling or pay up.

The city council will discuss this today at their weekly meeting.

Council members will consider charging a fee for contaminated recycling bins.

That's because the city's department of solid waste reports that nearly half of recycling bins are contaminated with trash.

This may leave you wondering what is considered contamination?

The list of items includes:

Plastic bags

Toys

Aluminum foil

Clothing

Drink cartons

Glass

Yard waste

Styrofoam

In the proposed program council members will consider today whether residents with contaminated recycling bins will be given a warning for first and second violations.

A $25 fee is involved for third offenses.

And after the fourth offense, the recycling bin will be taken away.

We're told, the city spent half a million dollars last year on processing contaminated waste.