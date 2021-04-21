Council sets rebuild for 15 city streets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council has approved a $6.1 million to-do list that will include rebuilding 15 streets across the city.
Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the council approved a construction contract to JE Construction Services of Corpus Christi for 15 streets located in Council Districts 1, 3, and 4 as part of the Residential Street Rebuild Program.
Funding for this project comes from FY 2021 funding available from the Residential Street Reconstruction, Storm Water, Wastewater, and Gas Capital Funds.
“Rebuilding our streets is one of my top priorities, Guajardo said. "As your mayor, I am ensuring that our Public Works Department has the necessary tools they need to continue to move street repairs forward throughout the city.
The 15 streets include:
- Mountain View Drive: Leopard Street to Chamizal Street
- Nida Drive: Leopard Street to Heizer Drive
- Heizer Drive: Veda Drive to Dead End
- Golden Gate Circle Street: Old Brownsville Road to Dead End
- South Country Club Place: Up River Road to IH 37
- Sullivan Street: Eklund Avenue to Dead End
- Green Lane Drive: Green Tree Drive to Dead End
- Green Leaf Drive: Green Tree Drive to Dead End
- Langton Avenue: Darcey Circle to Dryer Circle
- Dryer Circle: Riverton Drive to Langton Avenue
- Riverton Drive: Dryer Circle to Archdale Drive
- Lansdown Drive: Harry Street to Gollihar Road
- Angelo Drive: Santa Fe Street to Beverly Drive
- Rossiter Street: Ocean Drive to San Antonio Street
- Beverly Drive: Angelo Drive to Santa Fe Street
City officials say the project will extend the life and structural integrity of existing pavement through rehabilitation or reconstruction of the roadway to current city standards with some additional sidewalk repairs, ADA ramps, striping and pavement markings.
The city says the project is anticipated to take 17 months with construction beginning later this month.
For more information on this project, check here.