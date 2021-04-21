Council sets rebuild for 15 city streets

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council has approved a $6.1 million to-do list that will include rebuilding 15 streets across the city.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the council approved a construction contract to JE Construction Services of Corpus Christi for 15 streets located in Council Districts 1, 3, and 4 as part of the Residential Street Rebuild Program.

Funding for this project comes from FY 2021 funding available from the Residential Street Reconstruction, Storm Water, Wastewater, and Gas Capital Funds.

“Rebuilding our streets is one of my top priorities, Guajardo said. "As your mayor, I am ensuring that our Public Works Department has the necessary tools they need to continue to move street repairs forward throughout the city.

The 15 streets include:

Mountain View Drive: Leopard Street to Chamizal Street

Nida Drive: Leopard Street to Heizer Drive

Heizer Drive: Veda Drive to Dead End

Golden Gate Circle Street: Old Brownsville Road to Dead End

South Country Club Place: Up River Road to IH 37

Sullivan Street: Eklund Avenue to Dead End

Green Lane Drive: Green Tree Drive to Dead End

Green Leaf Drive: Green Tree Drive to Dead End

Langton Avenue: Darcey Circle to Dryer Circle

Dryer Circle: Riverton Drive to Langton Avenue

Riverton Drive: Dryer Circle to Archdale Drive

Lansdown Drive: Harry Street to Gollihar Road

Angelo Drive: Santa Fe Street to Beverly Drive

Rossiter Street: Ocean Drive to San Antonio Street

Beverly Drive: Angelo Drive to Santa Fe Street

City officials say the project will extend the life and structural integrity of existing pavement through rehabilitation or reconstruction of the roadway to current city standards with some additional sidewalk repairs, ADA ramps, striping and pavement markings.

The city says the project is anticipated to take 17 months with construction beginning later this month.

For more information on this project, check here.

