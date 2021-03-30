WATCH LIVE: Council set to discuss national relief package

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council is expected to receive a breakdown of the latest COVID-19 relief package during its meeting today.

City Manager Peter Zanoni will be updating the council on the city's allocation of the American Rescue Plan funds.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus package was passed by Congress earlier this month.

We will have a breakdown of how those funds will be allocated and how they will impact you on our later newscasts.

And the council is also expected to move forward with several repair projects today.

The council is scheduled to discuss awarding a construction contract to perform maintenance repairs on the seawall extending from McGee Beach to the barge dock. That project is expected to be worth more than $1 million.

And repairs to Mirador 1 and the Selena Memorial also are being discussed.

