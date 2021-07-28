Council members mull city's proposed budget

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council members are getting a look at the proposed budget for the next calendar year.

it's a record-breaking $1.2 billion budget.

Among the top priorities include $121 million devoted to street repairs, including residential street repairs.

Also in the budget is some public safety help with money allocated for 10 new police officers and eight additional firefighters.

Before council considers the budget there will be five community input sessions upcoming.

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m.