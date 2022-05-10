Council gets update on master plans for Cole and Labonte parks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council was given an update at Tuesday's meeting on master plans being developed for Cole Park and Labonte Park.

These parks previously had funding to do a small-scale master plan, but currently, much larger and more detailed master plans are being developed to guide future construction.

In the case of Cole Park, some of the additions being looked at include a splash pad, walking trails, new restrooms for Cole Park Pier, better shade, more tables, and installation of barbecue facilities.

That's just for starters.

The master plan also includes improvements and repairs to the iconic amphitheater, and improvements for vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

City manager Peter Zanoni said the proposed plan is also looking at signage designed by the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Program which would include information on birds and other local wildlife that frequent the Cole Park area.

Expansion of the skate park is also being considered.

A trail that would circle the park and eventually connect it to Oleander Point also is on the drawing board.

The city manager says all of these improvements and additions won't be done in one bond proposal, but said at least the city will have a master plan to guide future growth at Cole Park.

The other park being looked at is Labonte Park on Corpus Christi's Northwest Side.

The biggest change there would be increasing the size of Labonte Park from its current 40 acres to 80 acres.

The additional 40 acres would come from the demolition of the former Cunningham water plant, which has been out of use since the 1980's.

The 40 acres that facility currently occupies will be transformed into an outdoor space for park visitors.

Other changes include better hiking trails, additional camping areas, improved boat launch facilities, and electrical and wastewater hookups for recreational vehicles.

Zanoni said in the next few weeks there will be preliminary master plans for the city council to review.

He said plans for both parks should be completed by August.

The designs would be done by Levy Dykema architectural firm.