CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi city council has approved an ordinance allowing the Buccaneer Commission to host its Buc Days Festival along the Bayfront for the next 5 years.

The 2022 festival will once again take place along Shoreline Boulevard at the American Bank Center and surrounding areas.

The agreement continues through 2026.

Proceeds from Buc Days are earmarked to provide college scholarships for area high school students.