Council briefed on Lighthouse Pointe, other infrastructure work

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council received a briefing today from City Manager Peter Zanoni about a North Beach development and discussed infrastructure improvements.

Zanoni provided an updated about Lighthouse Pointe, a $25 million, multi-family community that will include 159 luxury apartments, eight townhomes, a marina, restaurant, chapel and banquet hall.

So far, 50 apartments are complete. Some already have tenants.

One of the biggest features will be the stone lighthouse that will stand 135 feet tall.

Zanoni says it will be the tallest lighthouse in Texas and the tallest stone lighthouse in the United States.

The project is expected to be finished by June.

Zanoni also gave an update on the renovation of the North Beach restrooms and playground.

The city's plan is to have the current restrooms demolished.

New restrooms will be built and elevated.

The playground will be brought closer to the beach and will have picnic tables and barbecue pits.

There will also be new parking away from the pedestrian activity.

This project is expected to be finished within the next year.

