Corroded lights being removed today at Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're traveling near the Harbor Bridge today, look closely to notice some work that is continuing on the bridge.

The Harbor Bridge lights are being taken down today, after the metal mounts that attach them to the bridge have rusted making them unsafe. The light were lit for the final time on Sunday night.

The lights were installed in 2010 and were originally meant to last for five years.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni says, the new Harbor Bridge will be outfitted with a new, state-of-the-art lighting system.

