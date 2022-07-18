Corpus Christi's Comic Con wrapped up over the weekend at American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yesterday was the last day of Corpus Christi's Comic Con.

This was the convention's first year back since the start of the pandemic, and organizers expanded it to three days for the first time ever.

Along with dozens of vendors inside the American Bank Center, many cos-players were on hand to represent their favorite characters.

"The idea was I just wanted to be Springtrap for Comic Con," said one attendee.

"Captain Chaos! Dun dun dunnnnn," said another participant.

"Batman Deadpool crossover, so Batpool," exclaimed another cos-player.

Families and people came to either sell or buy merchandise, get autographs from special guests, or just enjoy the atmosphere.

