Corpus Christi's City Manger reflects on accomplishments so far

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday, May 20 marks two years since Peter Zanoni became Corpus Christi's City Manager.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, he highlighted some accomplishments so far.

The city's first billion-dollar budget was developed in 2020 and another one was developed for this year as well. The city's credit rating has increased in the past two years which helps with lenders for loans for the city projects.

Zanoni added ten police officer positions have been added and more are planned. For the first time in 40 years, CCPD police academy will be the right size to help supplement the department. Plus, now all the cruisers are equipped with dash cams, there are enough body cams for officers on duty and officers have new weapons.

By this July, all vacant fire positions will be be filled. Fire trucks and breathing apparatuses for firefighters are being replaced according to Zanoni.

$200-million has been devoted to our streets and the city has revamped the way potholes are fixed.

All admission at city swimming pools are now free and splash pads have been added at city parks.

The city manager also said improvements are coming to the seawall along with the city marina.

Zanoni says he has brought the community together and to celebrate that, there will be a celebration at the Corpus Christi Art Center Saturday, May 22 from 5-7pm to recognize the city's progress. Everyone is invited.