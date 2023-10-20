Corpus Christi woman left bedridden after drunk driving accident 30 years ago dies

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Amber Nicole McIver-Chavez, a Corpus Christi woman who was left bedridden 30 years ago after being hit by a drunk driver, has died at the age of 34.

In 1993, when Amber was 4 years old, her family took her to Padre Island National Seashore. During their visit, she was run over by a drunk driver and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Since then, Amber has undergone multiple surgeries and procedures.

According to her mother, Anna Chavez, Amber contracted pneumonia and suffered from surgical complications, leading to her death on October 5.

Amber's story inspired KRIS 6 News Anchor Javier Guerra to launch his "Breaking Barriers" franchise. The franchise focuses on the stories and obstacles people with disabilities and special needs face in the Coastal Bend.

In January 2022, Guerra featured Amber and her mother, Anna, after she contacted KRIS 6 News for help. Anna needed a wheelchair-accessible van to take Amber to her medical appointments, some as far away as San Antonio. Amber also competed in several races with My Team Triumph Wings of Texas. That organization pairs up local runners with those with special needs. Those runners push their partners who ride the race in special wheelchairs. It's an organization that focuses on inclusion for those with disabilities. Anna didn't have accessible transportation to take her there.

After our story aired, a local business, Feonix Mobility Rising, donated their services and helped transport Amber and her mother to appointments and her races.

Anna contacted KRIS 6 News Thursday evening about Amber's passing and to share the services that will be held to celebrate Amber's life. That memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Church at 3035 Ayers St.

KRIS 6 News offers our sincerest condolences to the family at this time.

