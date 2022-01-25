Corpus Christi woman dealing with opossum invaders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman is dealing with an "impossumible" situation. Maria Salazar said she was bringing in her plants recently, because of the cold weather, when she saw two opossums scurry into her home.

"Everybody wants to get out of the cold," she said.

Salazar said she managed to get rid of one member of the opossum posse, and she trapped the other in another room of her home.

"I tried to call animal control and the person I spoke with said that was not their department and I would have to deal with a private person to handle the animal,” Salazar said. "That’s still part of animal control: there’s a leash law, but possums don’t have leashes. They are free to roam, and I don’t know where it is right now. "

After she called animal control, Maria called the KRIS 6 newsroom to tell her story.

"We still haven’t found another one that’s here, it’s a big one that’s here," she told us. "The opossum still hasn’t surfaced and it’s still in here cause it’s not out. I haven’t gone and looked under my bed because I didn’t let him go over there, but who knows! Maybe he snuck over when I wasn’t looking."

Maria is still trying to find the opossum in her house, and said she'll follow up with animal control on Tuesday. When asked how she'll keep future opossum invaders at bay, she said she'll be hanging a "no vacancy" sign outside her home. We'll keep you updated on this not-too-awesome opossum saga.