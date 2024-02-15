Watch Now
Corpus Christi Water hosts xeriscape symposium

Joanne Salge
Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 17:34:15-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi water hosted the Xeriscape Symposium at the American Bank Center emceed by KRIS 6's very own Meteorologist Bill Alexander. This year the focus was on the theme "30 years of Xeriscape," aimed at helping people learn how to create beautiful yards that can withstand drought and heat while reminding of water conservation.

Bill Alexander

Esteban Ramos the Water Resource Manager of Corpus Christi gave the overall take away from his speech. "A little goes a long way [water]. As we move closer to the summer time and we find ourselves getting closer to stage two of our drought contingency plan, conserving water on the outside, [and] the nonessential water becomes more and more important for us to try to minimize," said Ramos.

Sunrise Metorologist Stefanie Lauber was also on hand to give closing remarks.

Stefanie Lauber

