Corpus Christi under Ozone Action Day on Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The hot, sultry conditions expected across the Coastal Bend on Friday have resulted in an Ozone Action Day for the City of Corpus Christi with higher-than-normal levels of air pollution expected outside.

A reverse alert was issued late Thursday afternoon for an Ozone Action Day by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

It indicates that conditions are potentially ripe to provide high amounts of ozone in the air. Young children, the elderly and anyone who suffers from respiratory issues are particularly vulnerable, and are advised to limit their time outside if at all possible. Schedule outdoor activities in the morning when ozone is lower.

And those with breathing difficulties or asthma are advised to stay inside.

The alert begins at 7 a.m. Friday and will continue through Friday evening.

And remember, you can help reduce air pollution in the Coastal Bend by going inside restaurants rather than utilizing takeout facilities, refueling your vehicles after 6 p.m., carpooling and reducing your time on area roads and highways.