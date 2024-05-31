Corpus Christi Tritons announce change in final game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Tritons will not be playing against the Amarillo Venom on Sunday, June 2, at the American Bank Center but will instead face the Dallas Falcons.

"Despite this unexpected, unforeseen change, we are pleased to inform our fans that the Dallas Falcons will be traveling to face our Corpus Christi Tritons in the final game of the regular season," said organizers.

The final game of the regular season gets underway June 2 at 3 p.m. at the American Bank Center. Admission for children 12 and under is free.

"While we as an organization are disappointed in the last-minute change of schedule, we believe the Dallas Falcons will give us an opportunity for a great matchup," added organizers.

The Tritons will then head to Columbus in June to compete in the American Indoor Football Championship Game.

To purchase tickets, click here.