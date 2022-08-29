Corpus Christi Trade Center shut down due to issues with building's electricity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of Corpus Christi's most known destinations has ceased operations due to malfunctions with the electrical grid.

According to the city of Corpus Christi's Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow, the Corpus Christi Trade Center had electrical issues with a service breaker.

AEP was called out to inspect the service breaker and was forced to shut services down.

Officials said the Trade Center will have to correct the electrical issues in order to meet AEP standards.

Some of those repairs will require permits from development services, and officials said none had been applied for at this time.

A spokesperson from AEP said rain got into the breaker box, and it had to be shut down so it wouldn't burn the equipment.

"Once the city does an electrical inspection and the Trade Center passes, AEP will reconnect them," said AEP officials.

