Corpus Christi starts issuing citations for watering violations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Watering your lawn when you're not supposed during Stage 1 restrictions can cost you hundreds of dollars.

Corpus Christi Water started issuing citations July 25.

The water utilities department is issuing those citations with the help of officers from other city departments -- solid waste, parks and recreation and police officers.

"It's being done in shifts," said Corpus Christi Water's Chief Operating Officer Michael Murphy. "Sixteen enforcement officers are out there in the morning, and 16 of them in the evening."

Murphy said the department imposed 54 fines across the city Monday morning.

Most of those tickets were given to customers on the city's South Side. Residents such as Maria Montes say it's important to follow the rules.

"I think it's going to help conserve a lot," she said. "Issuing out the citations — it means that they mean business, so we have to follow the rules."

Watering is allowed one day per week on your trash day.

No watering is allowed that day 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

To report a water violation call 311.