Corpus Christi set to host the Pendleton Whisky bull riding finals

Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 14:19:45-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Professional Bull Riders will host the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals in Corpus Christi at the American Bank Center Arena from May 5-6, in 2023.

The PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals will feature 45 of the world’s best bull riders vying for the title of PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals event champion, the coveted honor of PBR Velocity Tour Champion and a $150,000 event purse.

The event also represents the final opportunity for five riders to qualify for the PBR World Finals.

Newcomers and stars alike will compete across 27 events spanning coast-to-coast of the United States to earn the chance to compete in Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals at the end of the year.

Additionally, the PBR will celebrate its 30th anniversary since its founding.

