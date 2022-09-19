Watch Now
Corpus Christi ranks 163 on most faithful list, according to new study

Posted at 9:22 AM, Sep 19, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas  — Have you ever wondered what the most unfaithful cities are in America?

Well, mydatingadviser.com has put together a list of who cheats using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, and the results are pretty interesting.

Dallas tops the number one spot, followed by Fort Worth and Houston, St. Louis, Missouri, and Nashville Tennessee.

As for the most faithful cities, Pasadena California takes the top spot, followed by Torrance, California, Roseville, Visalia, and Laredo, Texas.

And get this, Corpus Christi ranks 163 on the most faithful list.

