Corpus Christi police searching for missing 40-year-old man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police need your help in finding a missing 40-year-old man.

Police are looking for Frank Bell, who is described as standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His family, who lives out of state, say they haven't heard from Bell since June 14.

It's believed that Bell is in the Corpus Christi area, most specifically in the Port and Tartleton area.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you're urged to call the Corpus Christi police.