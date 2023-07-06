Corpus Christi Police investigating hit-and-run crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police officers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash.

It happened Thursday morning on the T-head near Peoples Street around 6:00 a.m.

Police said the driver of a car hit someone on a motorcycle and then drove off. The 20-year-old man on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CCPD said they believe they found the car involved, but no driver was found. The search for the driver remains underway.

