Corpus Christi police investigating after 15-year-old is shot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police said a shooting on the south side of town has left one teen in the hospital. Police said they were called to the intersection of Airline Rd. and Williams Dr. around 1:00 a.m. Monday and, when they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy shot in the pelvis. Police told us neither the victim or another 16-year-old witness are cooperating with them.

"Unfortunately none of the boys have been forthcoming about who shot at them or why, we believe that our victim and a witness were possibly involved earlier this evening in an aggravated robbery at a Stripes store," said Lt. Michael Wertanen with CCPD.

Police said that Stripes is right down the street from where this shooting happened, on SPID and Airline Rd. Police said they have no information on who the shooter is. The teen is expected to recover.